2-week romance ends with home shot 16 times, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a dozen bullets were fired into an Indianapolis home Tuesday morning.

It happened on Greenfield Avenue, near English and Arlington Avenue on the city’s south-east side.

The gate to the home warns people to “keep out.” But, that did nothing to stop bullets from passing through, 16 of them altogether, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to identify himself, said he was right across the street when the gunman opened fire.

“Gunshots, outside my mom’s house. I opened the door. I looked out there and didn’t see nothing. Five minutes later, I seen cops rolling in,” he said.

Timothy Wilson also heard the gunshots. “I didn’t think they was actually shooting at a house or anything.”

The house is what the suspect or suspects seemingly zeroed in on. The front window was shattered and the bulletholes weren’t hard to spot. They covered the siding and a window frame. A woman was inside the home at the time. Police said they believe this all stemmed from a two-week romance that went bad. The woman reportedly told police that she was involved with a man for a couple weeks. When she ended things, she moved in with a friend. The ex allegedly retaliated by firing rounds into the house that she was staying in.

“That’s pretty strange,” Wilson said.

According to police, the case was handed over to detectives Tuesday after they left the scene. They did not arrest anyone at the time the report was made. The woman allegedly told police that she did not know her ex’s last name or address. Contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 with any information.