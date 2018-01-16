Ball State holds off Central Michigan for 82-76 victory

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jeremie Tyler drilled five from distance to total 21 points as Ball State finished strong to hold off Eastern Michigan 82-76 on Tuesday night.

Trey Moses had his fifth double-double in the last eight games with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Tayler Persons added 12 points with eight rebounds and Sean Sellers chipped in 11 points for Ball State (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference).

The Cardinals shot 50 percent (29-58) from the field, making 10 of 27 from distance, while holding Central Michigan to 26-of-72 shooting.

Ball State, which led 37-31 at the break, never trailed in the second half, but the Chippewas stayed within striking distance. They closed to 65-61 with 5:34 left. Moses responded with a layup, Tyler nailed a trey and followed with a dunk to go up 72-61.

Luke Meyer had a career night for Central Michigan (12-6, 1-4), scoring 26 points with 14 rebounds.