Brennan helps IUPUI jump out early, beat Detroit Mercy 81-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Brennan scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and IUPUI jumped out early to beat Detroit Mercy 81-66 on Tuesday night for its third straight win.

IUPUI (7-11, 4-3 Horizon League) closed on a 19-4 run — making four straight 3-pointers, two from Brennan — for a 45-26 halftime lead. A 16-0 run pulled Detroit Mercy (6-14, 2-5) to 67-62 with 4:22 to play, but the Titans didn’t get closer. Jermaine Jackson Jr. made three 3s and scored 13 of his 22 points during the stretch.

Brennan added seven rebounds and a team-high four assists, and has scored in double-digits in the last five games. Ron Patterson added 14 points for IUPUI. D.J. McCall had 13 points and T.J. Henderson 11.

Jackson was 7-of-12 shooting for Detroit Mercy. Kameron Chatman and Josh McFolley chipped in 10 points apiece.