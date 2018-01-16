Brief arctic blast before late week warm up!

A bitterly cold start to the morning temperatures have slipped below 0 with wind chills falling 15-20 below. The Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon today. This afternoon highs will break into the mid teens with wind chills remain below zero for the rest of the day. Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the lower single digits and wind chills below zero. We could see an isolated flurry during the evening and overnight.

Wednesday starts the warming trend! Highs will slowly warm up to the lower 20s with more sunshine! The warming trend will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s for both days! Changes arrive this weekend, some would say for the better! Highs this weekend break into the upper 40s come Saturday afternoon with a few light evening showers. Even warmer come Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. The warmer air Sunday paired up with showers and potential thunderstorm.

Temperatures will drop Monday to the upper 30s with the precipitation transitioning into a mix then snow showers.