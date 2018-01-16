Cold tonight, but milder days are coming

Make through one more night, then relief will slowly arrive.

THIS EVENING: Temps will stay in the single digits and wind chill values will be below 0. There could be a few flurries.

OVERNIGHT: Temps will fall to near or below zero in most places with partial clear skies and a light wind.

WEDNESDAY: We should see more sunshine, and temps will climb into the lower 20s, which is still about 15 degrees below average for this time of year, but better than today!

8-DAY FORECAST: Temps will trend up through the rest of the week and for the weekend. We will get close to freezing Thursday, then above freezing on Friday. Some questions remain about timing for weekend rain. We could see scattered drizzle on Saturday. Sunday looks like scattered light rain. Late Sunday night and Monday will see the chance for heaviest rain, maybe some thunder, then as colder air arrives briefly, we may see a few flurries late Monday. The good news is that milder air will remain through the 1st half of next week.