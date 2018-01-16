Delta to add nonstop flight from Indy to Seattle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Delta is adding travelers from Indy another option if they plan on heading out west.

Beginning June 18, Delta Air Lines will begin to offer nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Seattle.

The flight will depart at 6:15 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 7:30 p.m. The returning flight is scheduled to depart Seattle at 10:10 a.m. and land in Indianapolis at 5:40 p.m.

The other only current option to Seattle is through Alaska Airlines, which launched in May of 2017.

Executive Director of of the Indianapolis Airport Authority Mario Rodriguez released a statement:

From coast to coast – and here soon internationally – Delta is connecting Hoosier travelers to key markets that support Indiana businesses and economic development. That’s the kind of investment that really leverages and enhances the airport’s value to the Indianapolis community, the state and the thousands of businesses that make up the Indiana economy.