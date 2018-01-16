Evansville police say officer wounded man during struggle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Evansville say an officer shot a man after he punched another officer and tried to take his gun.

The police department says the wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment after the Monday evening shooting, but didn’t release details about his injuries.

Police say the confrontation started after officers responded to a call to a home about a man who had assaulted a resident and refused to leave. Police say the man was uncooperative and then attacked one of the officers.

Police say the two officers struggled to handcuff the man after he was wounded. The man was under police guard Tuesday at an Evansville hospital.