Fireball over Michigan lights up social media

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fireball that passed over metro Detroit on Tuesday night was lighting up social media.
The possible meteor also caused problems for the American Meteor Society, which posted a notice that heavy use was overwhelming the servers for its website.
The society said it was investigating more than 50 reports about fireballs seen Tuesday night over multiple states.
Some residents reported their homes shaking.
The weather service confirmed it was not lightning or weather-related, but was likely a meteor.
In a YouTube video from a dash camera, Mike Austin caught the fireball while driving near Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on Interstate 75 northbound. “Looked really close,” he said in the social media post.
Chalsea Means, on Instagram as @moorethrottle, shared views of the fireball from cameras with CNN. Those views are in the video at the top of this story.