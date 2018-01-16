Homicide detectives investigating following discovery of body on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man’s body was discovered Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 86th Street on the grounds of Union Chapel United Methodist Church.

Members of the church found the body on the playground.

It is not yet clear how the victim died. Police believe the death may have been accidental.

Victim information has yet to be released. Police reported that the victim had gone missing overnight.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.