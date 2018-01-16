It’s not your typical Tex-Mex restaurant. This Mexican kitchen brings authentic Mexican food, most of the recipes were handed down from generations.

Today on Indy Style, Antonio Arrieta and Enrique Martines of IXCA Mexican Kitchen, tell us more about IXCA Mexican Kitchen and the concept created by two friends (Antonio & Enrique) who decided to quit their every day job as accountants to embark on a new adventure!

About:

The food at IXCA is treated with care and value, we make our own cuts for all our meats, rice and beans from boiling point to the refrying process of the pinto beans, and we make fresh from scratch all our salsas and guacamole.

Enfrijoladas:

Ingredients:

Black beans

Salt

Onions

Garlic

Epazote / wormseed plant

4 White corn tortillas

Avocado

Steps:

Cook/Boil 2 cup of black beans Add 1 tablespoons of salt. Add ¼ of a large yellow onion Add 1 garlic teeth Add 3 leaves of epazote

Taquitos Estilo Guerrero:

Ingredients:

10 Tomatillo

2 Jalapeños

1 Onion

2 Tomatoes

1 Clove of garlic

1/4 Bunch of cilantro

1Teaspoons of salt

Cabbage

Tomatoes

Queso fresco

Sour Cream

Onions

Chicken Breast

Steps:

Boil together:

10 Tomatillos, 1 Jalapeno for about 15 m

Cook chicken with 1 tomato, 1/2 of onion, 1 garlic clove Blend 10 tomatillos, 1 Jalapeno, 1 tomato, 1/2 bunch of cilantro Cook together chicken broth from the chicken and blended tomatillos for 15 m. Shred chicken into small pieces Warm tortillas in a grille pan Place chicken on the tortilla to make a taquito Place a pan with oil to fry the taquitos Fry taquitos for about 2 m Add cabbage, cut tomatoes, and onion Place taquitos in the bowl Add sour cream and Queso fresco to the taquitos Incorporate the cooked broth the bowl.

To learn more, visit: ixca.us / Facebook https://www.facebook.com/holaixca/ / Instagram ixcaindy