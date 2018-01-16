Local company replaces food pantry’s stolen truck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A food pantry said a local company is donating a truck to replace their box truck, which was stolen.

“The Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House” said Ellis Mechanical and Electrical has agreed to donate a truck and that they expect to take possession of it later in the week.

They use the box truck to pick up food from various suppliers, which allows the pantry to serve 1,000 people each week.

The pantry believes their truck was stolen sometime over the weekend. Anyone with information on the stolen truck is asked to contact police.