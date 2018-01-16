Man accused of dealing drugs from mom’s house while on work release from jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police believe a Fort Wayne man was dealing drugs from his mother’s home while he was on work release from the Allen County Jail.

Investigators got tips that Marlon Matthews, 44, was selling cocaine and heroin from the home in the 5300 block of Dial Drive. They served a search warrant around 6:30pm on Friday, January 12 and found 23 grams of heroin and 8.2 grams of cocaine.

Matthews was on work release due to a prior conviction of Dealing Cocaine or Other Narcotic Drug.

He faces three drug charges, one charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and one charge of Violation of Work Release.

Barchel Matthews, 67, faces one count of Possession of Cocaine or Other Narcotic Drug and one count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance.