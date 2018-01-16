Recognizing the signs in sexual abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sentencing begins Tuesday for former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Accusations of Nassar’s sexual abuse with young girls has spanned over decades.

Dr. Tara Harris, a child abuse pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, dropped by our studios Tuesday to discuss ensuring to keep your child safe from potential predators.

Among some of the tips Dr. Harris shared was making sure a child always has their phone charged and trying to maintain a group setting when possible.

