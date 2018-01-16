Supporters rally for cigarette tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several rallied at the Statehouse Tuesday in favor of a cigarette tax increase.

Raise It for Health, the campaign behind the rally says they want lawmakers to raise the cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack.

They say they want the increase to improve lives and Indiana’s economy.

At the rally, they released support from 30 business leaders in Indiana.

Speakers said the tax increase would save lives, strengthen the Indiana workforce and raise state revenue that they say could be put toward other public health issues like opioid epidemic.

