Two women wanted in connection to Castleton credit card fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are searching for two women in connection to a case of credit card fraud in December.

On December 9, the victim of the fraud reported that their credit card was lost or stolen while shopping at Castleton Square Mall.

The card was later used to purchase over $400 worth of merchandise at Foot Locker and Finish Line.

The two women pictured above were caught on surveillance making a purchase at the Foot Locker.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.