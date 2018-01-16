‘Voice of the Hoosiers’ Fischer named Indiana Sportscaster of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Legendary Indiana University broadcaster Don Fischer has been named Indiana Sportscaster of the Year.

In a release, IU said it is the 25th time Fischer has received the honor from the National Sports Media Association. It is also the 29th time, by two organizations, in 45 years he has been recognized as the state’s top broadcaster.

According to the university, Fischer has broadcast nearly 1,900 games, three national basketball championships (1976, 1981, 1987) and ten football bowl games.

Fischer is a member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame as well as the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame.

At Indiana University, Fischer has been honored with the J.W. Bill Orwig Medal, which goes to non-alumni for distinguished service to the university.

Fischer’s next broadcast is Friday night as the Hoosiers basketball team visits Michigan State.