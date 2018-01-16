Wells Fargo to close 800 more branches by 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wells Fargo, scrambling to cut costs and offset soaring legal expenses, plans to pull the plug on 800 more branches by 2020.

The planned closings, announced on Friday, will leave Wells Fargo with about 5,000 branches.

The bank closed more than 200 branches last year.

Wells Fargo did not release an estimate of how many employees will lose their jobs as a result of the planned branch closings.

