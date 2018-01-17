16-year-old killed in southwestern Indiana sledding accident

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Warrick County School Corporation was closed Wednesday because of the weather, but officials are hard at work for when school doors reopen after the death of a student in a sledding crash.

The district’s crisis response team says they will head to Castle High School as soon as classes resume.

16-year-old Davis Collier was killed when she was hit by a car. The crisis team, made up of school psychologists, social workers and counselors, say this will be one of many trips they have made to Castle High School over the past several years.

“I don’t think any school corporation crisis response team wants to be activated as much as we have but I think its brought us closer together,” said Tish Wagner of the Warrick County School Corporation crisis response team. “Its helped us to be able to deal with things together as a team and I think having that support within our team for each other as well as the families and school is what helps us get through.”

The driver of the car in the incident was arrested and is accused of operating while intoxicated.