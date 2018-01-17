200,000 honey bees killed when vandals topple hives

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (WCMH) — About 200,000 honey bees were killed when vandals toppled dozens of hives in California.

Mike Hickenbottom says that over the weekend, vandals entered his property and toppled bee hives.

“Somebody came in here and tipped over all the boxes and sprayed them with diesel fuel – so it killed a whole bunch of bees,” landowner Hickenbottom told KSBW.

About 200,000 bees, valued at more than $50,000, were killed.

Beekeeper Alfonzo Perez, who leased the hives to pollenate almond trees around the state, says the bees’ death will affect his family.

“It’s supposed to be the money I collect next month is for the rest of the year for my family,” says Perez.

Deputies are investigating the vandalism.