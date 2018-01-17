Arrest made in fatal May 2017 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a fatal May 2017 shooting.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 33-year-old Clarence Holder has been taken into custody for his involvement in the shooting death of 39-year-old Damon Young.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of Congress Avenue just before 2 a.m. on May 30, 2017 for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival on scene, Young was discovered suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Young was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. However, he died at the hospital a short time later.

Officers say Holder was arrested on Jan. 16 after receiving information from witnesses and reviewing evidence collected from the scene.

Holder faces a preliminary charge of murder.