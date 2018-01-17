Barnes, Scott help Indiana State beat Evansville 71-66

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Barnes scored 17 points, and Brenton Scott added 14 including a pair of free throws with 23 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game as Indiana State held off Evansville 71-66 Wednesday night.

Barnes made three 3-pointers, was six of seven at the line, Scott was five of six at the line, Qiydar Davis added 12 points with three 3-pointers and Tyreke Key had 10 points and nine rebounds for Indiana State (9-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Purple Aces (12-5, 2-5) trailed by 15 in the second half, but pulled as close as 68-66 when Blake Simmons scored and was fouled, converting the 3-point play with 33 seconds left in the game.

But Simmons picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in the last 23 seconds, sending Scott and Key to the line where they made three of four.

Simmons fouled out with 16 points, Dru Smith led Evansville with 23 points, including 7 of 9 at the foul line, and five assists and Ryan Taylor added 12 points.