Carmel police seeking man after credit cards, iPhone stolen from woman’s purse

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man after multiple items were stolen from a woman’s purse.

The incident happened on December 2 just before 2:30 p.m. when police were dispatched to the Clay Terrace Mall on a theft from a vehicle call.

The victim told police that multiple credit cards, gift cards, an iPhone and iPod were stolen from her purse.

The victim later discovered that one of her credit cards was used at a business located in the 1300 block of East 86th Street.

If you recognize this man, you are urged to call the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.