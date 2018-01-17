Columbus residents lose thousands in police scam

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two Columbus residents were scammed out of thousands of dollars after receiving a phone call from someone who claimed to be with the Columbus Police Department.

According to officials, the scammer threatened to arrest the victims if they did not comply with their order to pay a fine in regards to back taxes they owed. The scammer later instructed them to use gift cards and phone cards so they wouldn’t be jailed.

The victims told investigators that the call came from the phone number 812-376-2600, which is the number for the Columbus Police Department help desk. Officials believe the scammer used a masking device to call from that number.

The victims claimed to have lost $6,000 in the scam.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.