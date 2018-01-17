How to get organized and stay organized for the new year

Organizing can be challenging for some, but for IKEA, it’s their foundation. Finding places to store items in small spaces is truly, their specialty.

So… we’ve enlisted the help of Lesa Grant, Marketing Manager, IKEA Fishers, to help us get going! Lesa says:

The best way to get started is to select the space that you need to organize and take everything out! Take it out and sort it into like items and make sure that the items you want to put back in are what you really want in that space. As you can see we really can’t tell what we have and it looks stressful when you open the door. Regardless, take it all out and see what you have. I realize it will cause a mess but it always gets worse before it gets better. If you don’t take everything out to assess the situation, you will start moving things from one place to another and you won’t really accomplish the organization that you are hoping for.

Let’s start off with the pantry. If you are anything like me, I can’t find anything in my pantry because I can’t see what I have, you have things falling off the shelf. You may even have 3 boxes of pasta where we could combine them into one once we know what we have. We have an IVAR shelving unit which is easy to customize for your space (which is on sale for 15% through 1/28). You can use this organizational concept in any pantry.

What’s tricky with an open shelves it typically looks like a mess. Here we are using bins, baskets and jars you can see what you need and things aren’t falling out of the pantry. Bread in the bins will keep it from getting crushed. If you buy something all the time, you will always add the granola to the same container. And, you can add another level to maximize your space as we show here with our dishes. Making it easier to see what you need.

So moving from the pantry to any room in the house. We have brought one of our most popular items, the RASKOG utility cart. This is my favorite item because it can serve so many purposes and it takes up very little space and it just looks nice. I have two crafty girls at home and this cart is easy to bring out when we want to do something and easy to clean up when we are finished. Everything has a place and they know exactly where to put things. The little canister are prefect for smaller items and have a magnetic back to add even more storage and organization to this cart.

Here we have it set up for a baby’s room with all the necessities easily accessible. You can roll it where you need either by the crib or the changing table.

There are a 1,000 uses for it.

A kitchen coffee bar

A towel storage in the bathroom

Toys with small parts – I would have had a Barbie cart in my day!

A great solution for any size room in the house and it’s only $24.99

Now I mentioned I have 2 girls. Well teenage girls have a lot of ‘stuff’ – make-up, hair products and sprays, brushes – you get my dilemma with organization. Take a look at this great way to organize everything in one place! You can find the ALEX drawers in the office section of our store but get creative with how you use it. And, it’s a great way to get them to clean their rooms! Here is a drawer that is very cluttered and how can you find anything – and now you can see how by taking a few of these storage solutions can help keep even their drawers clean and organized. Using some simple things like this votive cup which is adorable for tea lights but here I’m using it for tiny earrings.

I actually bought my girls each one for Christmas and now I have my bathroom back to normal and they can find what they need quickly so they aren’t late for school.

We are having a Make Room for Organization Event on Jan 27 – 28 with workshops for adults and kids just to get everyone organized for 2018!

Here are today’s products:

RASKOG Utility Cart $24.99

http://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/90333976/

IVAR Shelving Unit (price varies per unit – shown = $67.15)

http://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/S89006796/

PLUGGIS Recycling Bin $9.99

http://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/80234707/

ALEX Drawer Unit with 9 Drawers $129.00

http://www.ikea.com/us/en/catalog/products/50192822/

To learn more, visit www.ikea.com.