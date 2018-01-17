Husband, wife each sentenced to more than 100 years in child molesting case

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Madison County husband and wife have been sentenced in a child molestation case that occurred in Hamilton County.

Court documents indicate a jury found the wife, Lisa Colbert, guilty on multiple counts of sex related offenses that included child molesting, incest and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor. Lisa Colbert was sentenced in Hamilton County Superior Court 2 to 142 years.

Jayson Colbert was charged with numerous counts of child molesting, criminal deviate conduct and criminal deviate conduct where the victim was compelled by force or imminent threat of force.

Jason Colbert entered into a plea agreement and received a 103-year sentence.

The age of the victims were reported as ranging from 3 to 8 years old at the time the offenses occurred.

Hamilton County Reporter is a partner with WISH-TV.