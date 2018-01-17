Man arrested for 2017 armed robbery of woman in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One man is now in custody after officials said he robbed a woman of her purse while she was with her two children.

The incident stems from when officials were dispatched out to the Villas De Fontenelle Apartments in the 100 block of Rainbow Circle on September 9 on an armed robbery call.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that a 51-year-old woman and her two adult children were approached by a man with a gun as they were walking to their apartment. After they told him that they didn’t have any money, the man snatched the woman’s purse and fled the scene.

The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Ferrell King.

He faces one count of armed robbery in connection to the crime. King was already serving time on another unrelated armed robbery charge from October.

No injuries were reported in the incident.