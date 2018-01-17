Sen. Todd Young to vote against resolution to block FCC repeal of net neutrality

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Senator Todd Young says he will against a resolution to block the repeal of net neutrality.

Senate Democrats say they have already secured 50 votes, and need one more for the measure’s passage.

Attorney generals for 21 states are suing to block the repeal the repeal of net neutrality rules.

The rules barred companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from slowing internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.

Indiana is not one of the states involved in the lawsuit.

Senator Young’s office released the following statement about his intentions to vote against the measure:

Senator Young believes the internet should remain free from government intrusion and burdensome regulations that stifle innovation and access. He will vote against the measure.