Simon, Starbucks reach settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Simon and Starbucks have settled their dispute over the closing of Teavana stores.

Starbucks said it would close those stores but Simon said some of those stories still had leases that didn’t expire for years.

A federal judge ordered Starbucks to keep 77 Teavana stores open in Simon Malls.

But now the two companies came to some agreement, although the details of that were not made public.

