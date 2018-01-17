Trump to give Dole Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is receiving the Congressional Gold Medal.

The Kansas Republican, a decorated World War II veteran and his party’s 1996 presidential candidate, will receive Congress’ highest honor during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. President Donald Trump plans to attend. Some of the award’s 300 recipients include George Washington and Mother Teresa.

Dole is considered one of his party’s best dealmakers, a distinction Trump has given himself, as well. But Trump and the Republican-led Congress are currently mired in a pitched budget battle that could end in a government shutdown at the end of the week if not resolved.

Dole supported Trump for president.

Trump’s campaign says the president has known Dole for years and especially admires Dole’s support for veterans.