Warming trend is underway

Temps tonight will not be as cold as recent nights!

THIS EVENING: The wind out of the southwest will keep wind chill values low, but air temperatures will stay in the mid teens most of the evening with clear skies.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will only drop to the lower teens tonight, which will be much more comfortable than recent nights.

THURSDAY: We will see temps close to freezing Thursday as highs will reach the lower 30s with a lot of sunshine.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temps will reach the upper 30s, close to 40 on Friday. The next storm system looks to slow down a bit, so Saturday may not be all that bad. We could see drizzle develop in the afternoon, with highs in the lower 40s. Sunday will see rain chances arrive late in the day. Highs will get close to 50 degrees! Monday will see heavier rain and some thunderstorms early, then as colder air arrives, maybe some flurries on the end of the day. Tuesday may see a few flurries, before somewhat mild air returns mid to late next week.