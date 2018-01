INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is “weather kid of the week,” offering an opportunity for all youths interested in weather to show off their weather skills.

This week’s weather kid is Kamryn, a 6th grader who really enjoys the snow.

Is there a kid you know that would like to take the challenge? Email Stephanie at stephanie.mead@wishtv.com.