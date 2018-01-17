What should I weigh? Healthy Weight at different life stages

Did you know? January 14-20 is Healthy Weight Week. Brenda Moeckly, Clinical Dietician, Hendricks Regional Health, tells us:

At this time of year, many people are setting and working towards goals to lose weight, and for many of us weight loss can be a healthy goal. However, some individuals need to gain weight or at least prevent loss, and doing so requires healthy goals, as well. Three groups in particular often fall into this category are pregnant ladies, athletes, and older adults.

Appropriate weight gain during pregnancy varies in amount due to pre-pregnancy weight; whether you’re having one child, twins, or more; and what stage of pregnancy you are in. The majority of weight gain generally ought to be in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters. While eating for 2 people, you’re not eating for two adults. Focus on increasing portions and serving sizes of healthier foods such as lean proteins, dairy, fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains.

Athletes use a lot of energy for their activities as well as for repair and replenishment afterward. Depending on schedule, getting adequate nutrition to meet these needs without weight loss can present a challenge at time. Focusing on calorie-dense foods such as nuts, dried fruits, and smoothies can help increase nutrient intake without taking a lot of time.

One population that often gets overlooked when it comes to healthy weights is that of older adults. Due to many factors such as social changes, medications, medical conditions, and changes in appetite and physical ability, many older adults begin to lose weight and become malnourished. Talk with your physician about changes in appetite or weight that could be related to medications or medical conditions. Those sources of concentrated nutrition can be helpful in such situations, as can oral nutrition supplements. Services such as Meals on Wheels can help provide 1-2 meals per day if you are struggling to prepare balanced meals at this time. Many areas also have senior centers where you can come for meals as well as fellowship with other people.

To learn more, visit Hendricks.org.