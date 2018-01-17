Where are the worst potholes and what is the city doing about them?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you had a rocky ride home from work, you are not alone.

The city of Indianapolis website lists hundreds of potholes across the city, from 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue to 21st Street and Capitol Avenue.

Drivers say they’re doing their best to avoid the potholes but some are worried about more than just their cars.

“It’s horrible. You really don’t know which way to go,” Sherica Gough said. “The side is swinging this way. The right side is swinging left. It’s dangerous.”

The Department of Public Works said it’s taking advantage of this week’s dry weather by sending out 12 to 13 pothole repair crews every day. Department spokesperson Warren Stokes said pothole patches are a temporary fix but crews is looking for roads that will need resurfacing.

“The way we prioritize resurfacing is we base it off those Mayor’s Action Center requests,” Stokes said. “That’s why we tell a lot of folks, if you’re seeing potholes, make sure you report them.”

You can report potholes on the city’s DPW website.

The site lists more than 1,900 closed pothole repair requests, but some drivers say it’s not enough.

“You need to do something,” Mario McClain said. “You need to spend money on something that’s really needed, where it’s really needed.”

If a pothole damaged your car and you think the city should compensate you, you can call the city’s Office of Corporation Council to file a claim. The office does not accept every claim. The number is 317-327-4055.