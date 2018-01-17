Woman whose car went into retention pond on New Year’s Eve dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who was rescued after her car went into a retention pond on New Year’s Eve has died.

Carol Perkins, 49, died Tuesday night around 10 p.m. She had been in critical condition since the accident after her car broke through the ice of a south side retention pond at the Sundance Apartments.

Officials said that Perkins made a wrong turn into the pond and continued to drive 150 feet across the frozen pond until her vehicle went into the water. She had been on the phone with police until her call dropped when the vehicle submerged.

Two divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department went in to pull the woman out of the water and she was later taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital to be treated.

Perkins worked as a nurse for the past decade.

Information about her services will be made available at a later date by family.