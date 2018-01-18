Become Your #1 Fan: How to Silence Your Inner Critic and Live the Life of Your Dreams

As a teen, Kathryn Orford, Author, “Become Your #1 Fan,” was told she would never make it as a dancer; she went on to prove her critics wrong. Kathryn has spent her entire adult life empowering people to believe in themselves and their ability to make their dreams a reality. Kathryn says:

Isn’t it time YOU lived your best life? Did you know that everyone has an inner critic-that niggling voice inside your head that puts you down and tells you that you aren’t good enough? Are you settling for a mediocre life, job, relationship? Have you tried unsuccessfully to apply the principles of The Law of Attraction and The Secret? Can you imagine what your life would be like if you really believed in yourself and your ability to manifest your dreams? Become Your Number One Fan: How to Silence Your Inner Critic and Live the Life of Your Dreams can teach you to; reprogram your negative self talk and turn it into a cheer squad; love yourself, warts and all, from the inside out (instead of constantly searching for outside acknowledgement and approval); become your best friend instead of your worst enemy; develop your self-esteem and self-worth; rekindle your deepest dreams and desires; ditch the habits that don’t serve you; believe in yourself and your abilities; create a vision for how you want your future to be; and; make that vision a reality. It would be my honor to assist you to do so. Whether you believe it right now or not, you deserve to live your best life!

More about Kathryn:

Another pivotal moment in Kathryn’s life was in her early 30’s when the man of her dreams turned out to be her biggest nightmare. She suffered a nervous breakdown and felt suicidal. However, when she chose to live, she set off on a pursuit to learn to love herself from the inside out, instead of searching for validation from others. She has trained with the world’s leading authorities in self-esteem, human behavior, and potential. Kathryn has spent the last 25 years inspiring thousands of people around the world to produce results they had only previously dreamt of and specializes in working with Athletes, Performers and Young People.

Kathryn’s book is included in storyline of the new film, Butterfly Caught.

Stop allowing your inner critic to run the show. Stop playing what I️ call the “compare and despair game.” Instead turn it into “compare and dare to be the best version of you” Find a pic of yourself age 18months to 2 yrs old and treat yourself as tenderly as you would that little child. Your past doesn’t have to dictate your future. Start telling yourself a “new story.”

For more information on the book, to view online courses visit: www.kathrynorford.com.