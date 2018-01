Love St. Bernards? We do, too! Today on Indy Style, Pet Pals TV’s Patty Spitler introduces us to Kris Payton-Collins and Chip Payton… and their two giant breed St. Bernards! They are also TV stars in the local Big Dog Flooring commercials you probably saw on WISH TV!

To learn more, visit:

www.bigdogflooring.com

www.petpalstv.com