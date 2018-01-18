Doctors say don’t go to the ER for the flu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new year started out with widespread flu across Indiana and the United States, according to the CDC. There have been 50 flu-related deaths so far.

A doctor with Indiana University Health said why he thinks the flu has been so bad.

“One reason that it is effecting more people is that more people are getting out, more people are being active, but people aren’t necessarily protecting themselves as much as they should; therefore, they’re not being protective of others also,” said Primary Care Doctor Arnold Henry.

Henry said the best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get vaccinated.

He added that is it crucial people do not go into the ER for the common cold or flu.

“It’s important to go to primary care office or even urgent care facility over the emergency department if you do suspect you have the flu. The reason for that in emergency medicine there is a lot of overcrowding,” Henry said.

When the ER gets backed up, it can prevent those people who need life-saving treatment from getting treatment quickly.

Some say this is the worst flu outbreak that has been seen in the last few years.

“It’s bad, it’s on the rise, it’s at critical levels, not just in Indiana but nationwide,” Henry said.