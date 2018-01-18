Fishers Junior High ‘We The People’ team hoping to become back-to-back national champs

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Junior High “We The People” team has the opportunity to become back-to-back national champions. They could use some help to make it happen.

We The People is a citizen and Constitution program, teaching kids a variety of government and civics topics.

There are 30 kids on the Fishers Junior High School team. They are split into six units, learning about the Constitution, application of law, freedom of religion, freedom of speech and voting to name a few.

The kids go through a five-step tryout process and spend time each day in their We The People class to learn about those subjects previously mentioned, sharing the information they’ve learned in their specific units with the other units — and also debating using the information they’ve just learned.

“To be honest, I never really liked social studies until last year and I had Mr. Fassold and he really taught me, he really taught me that history isn’t really about just facts. It’s about opinion too and it applies to today,” said Neveah Repp.

“I just personally think it’s really interesting and more of a hobby and it’s like why live in a country where you don’t know anything about its past or history, you need to know stuff about it,” added Rishabh Bhadouriya.

The students know their stuff – and they must. They compete against other We The People teams from across the state by answering complex questions in front of judges.

Last month, they won the first place at the Indiana Middle School We the People competition qualifying them for nationals in Washington D.C. in May.

The team won nationals late year. To do it again, they’re hoping to raise $50,000 to send all of the students, teachers and support staff. Click here for their GoFundMe page.

The Fishers High School team is also raising money to go to the national competition. Click here for their fundraising page.