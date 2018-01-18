Indianapolis is a finalist for Amazon’s HQ2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is one of Amazon’s finalists for the company’s second headquarters.

The company put out a list of 20 cities on Thursday morning. Amazon announced it would be looking for a second location in September.

Other cities on the list:

Toronto

Columbus (Ohio)

Chicago

Denver

Nashville

Los Angeles

Dallas

Austin

Boston

New York City

Newark

Pittsburgh

Philadelphia

Montgomery County (Maryland)

Raleigh

Northern Virginia

Atlanta

Miami

You can see the full list here.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness have teamed up to try to lure the company to Indiana.

Amazon already has five facilities in Indy, employing 9,000 Hoosiers.

Amazon said it received 238 bids for the operation. A final decision is expected this year.

The company says the headquarters will result in $5 billion in construction and lead to as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. Amazon says the average compensation for the new headquarters would be $100,000.

The company says that its original headquarters in Seattle added $38 billion to the city’s economy from 2010 to 2016.