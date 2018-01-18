Lawsuit filed after speeding boat crashes into smaller boat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A boat collision last summer on the Columbia River is now the subject of a lawsuit.

Salmon fishermen were on a smaller boat when they were forced to jump overboard as a larger boat bore down on them. The crash was all caught on camera.

The crash happened at the mouth of the Columbia River in Clatsop County.

The driver of the larger boat, a 75-year-old man, says he could not see where he was going because he was sitting down and his view was blocked by the dash.

The lawsuit seeks $372,000 in damages.