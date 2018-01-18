Medical marijuana ‘come get it’ post on Facebook nets 7 arrests

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana man tried to sell medical marijuana on Facebook, authorities said, and that post led to the arrest of him and six others in a drug raid.

Police arrested five people on drug-related charges. Prosecutors said the investigation began when they got a tip about the Facebook post and tracked that man back to a house in Greenwood.

“It’s always very quiet around here,” said a neighbor identified only as “Justin” who asked us not to show his face on camera. “You know, I’ve known them across the street for years.”

“Justin” lives in the neighborhood near Park Drive and Gooseberry Lane in Greenwood, near Northeast Elementary and Northeast Park. The quiet neighborhood was the site of a drug raid Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Park Drive.

“I got up and heard some commotion going on outside looked and saw a whole mess of cops out there,” “Justin” said. “I saw a couple officers carry out a couple totes with the lids propped open with paper bags and stuff like that.”

Authorities got a search warrant after seeing a Facebook post by 26-year-old Andrew Konchinsky. The screenshot shows a bag of medical marijuana with a caption that says “come get it.”

“If you put something on social media, it’s going to be seen by somebody somewhere, so if you’re going to sell marijuana on social media, you’re probably going to get a knock on your door and your residence searched,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Bradley Cooper.

The prosecutor said his office doesn’t normally see cases like this involving social media and selling drugs.

“We’ve had other cases where people would post, like, they’re on probation, and there would be a picture of them consuming alcohol or consuming marijuana and that would be a violation of their probation,” he said.

Investigators learned Konchinsky was living at the home with several other people, who were arrested on drug-related charges including possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Inside the home investigators found marijuana, needles, syringes, digital scales, medical marijuana packaging and something else.

“Found the actual bag that was pictured on Facebook as for sale,” Cooper said. “Didn’t get it sold yet, no.”

The prosecutor said the homeowners, 61-year-old Paula Gunning and 64-year-old David Gunning, will be charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

“There was a lot of activity in that house, and hopefully now that house has shut down as a house of drug dealing and drug use,” the prosecutor said.

Court documents showed Konchinsky has a criminal history including more than four prior arrests for narcotics.