‘Miracle’ cat travels 260 miles in SUV engine in subzero cold

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — A feisty calico is being called a “miracle” cat after traveling 240 miles over interstates to Indiana from Columbus, Ohio, in the engine compartment of a sport-utility vehicle during subzero temperatures.

Delilah’s owner, Kathy Braidich of Frazeyburg, Ohio, told The Republic of Columbus, Indiana, “It’s a miracle; it truly is.”

Frazeyburg is about an hour east of Columbus, Ohio. Kathy’s son, Chuck Braidich and his wife, Katie, along with their children Declan, 5 and Fletcher, 2, had traveled to Frazeysburg after Christmas for a holiday visit with his parents and decided to head back to Columbus, Indiana, on Dec. 29 to beat the bad weather that was moving in.

Sometime before that departure from Ohio, Delilah, an indoor-outdoor cat that is about 8 years old, crawled into the engine of Chuck and Katie’s SUV.

The couple had adopted the cat as a kitten from a rescue organization in Kentucky. The cat was described by Katie as “very antisocial,” going into hiding mode during the holidays. So no one was surprised when the cat didn’t seem to be around when the family departed to head back home to Indiana. By Jan. 2, the family, however, did post on social media that Delilah was missing.

