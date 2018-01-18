Now you can enroll in a monthly Oreo subscription

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (WCMH) — Oreo lovers rejoice! You can now enroll in an Oreo subscription club to have the cookie delivered to your home once a month.

Sold through by Cyber Sweetz through Amazon, the Oreo Cookie Club Subscription offers an Oreo gift box once a month.

Each box contains two Oreo flavors, an Oreo inspired gift and a recipe card, all shipped in an artistically designed Oreo box.

The subscriptions are set at three months for $59.97, six months for $119.94 or a year for $239.88.

The boxes are set to be in stock starting Feb. 1 and can arrive at your house as soon Feb. 7, according to Amazon.