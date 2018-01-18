Over half of the United States covered in snow as cold air plunges south

Most of the country woke up to snow on the ground again this morning. In fact, at least a portion of all 50 states are reporting snow on the ground including Hawaii and Florida. Here in Indianapolis, we still have 3” of snow on the ground, officially.

The last time that all states had snow on the ground at the same time was February 12, 2010. Over 50% of the United States is currently snow-covered, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Of course, for above average snowfall coverage, you need widespread cold air. While we’ve been frigid in Indianapolis for most of the winter season thus far (so far the coldest start to January since 1982 at 11.5° below normal), the Sunshine State is seeing some of their coldest air in decades.

Tampa Bay tied a record low for January 18th at 29°, originally set in 1981. It’s the first time Tampa has fallen below the freezing point since 2011. Low temperatures this morning ranged from the upper teens and low 20s near Tallahassee to a ‘frigid’ 44° in Miami.