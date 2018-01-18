Reports: bright, blue or green flash lights Indiana night sky

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One day after sightings of what was confirmed to be a meteor over Michigan captivated the country, a similar story developed in central Indiana.

Late Wednesday, a flash of light was reported in the night sky according to social media posts from Marion, Indiana to Bedford and many communities in between.

The Morristown Police Department in Shelby County tweeted details of an officers’ experience.

A bright blue green flash was witnessed by Officers in Shelby, Rush & Henry Co at approximately 11:50 pm on 1/17/18. Our Officer witnessed the light to the NE of Town. At this time we have not receiving any reports of power outages, may have been a meteor, aka: shooting star. — Morristown PD (@MorristownPDIN) January 18, 2018

Several people used social media to share what they witnessed, generating conversation that what Bryan Bunton thought he may have seen on his home security system.

“I was just checking my security systems motion detection alerts before bed and saw it,” Bunton wrote WISH-TV. “Unfortunately I didn’t see it with my own eyes, as I’m a huge space and science nerd. This is one of several meteors my camera has captured in the last few months, but this one is certainly the most impressive.”

Bunton posted his black and white video from south of Indianapolis to YouTube. It captured a flash of light from the right hand side of his screen.

Twitter user Joe Pasquale told WISH-TV he saw a flash of light while driving southbound on I-69 near Muncie.

“It was quite bright and seemed to have a blueish hue,” Pasquale tweeted.

The source of the light has not been confirmed by any government agencies.