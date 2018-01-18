Snowmobiler finds bodies of man, woman along rural fence row near Lapel

LAPEL, Ind. (WISH) — A snowmobiler on Thursday afternoon found two bodies on a fence row in rural Madison County, the sheriff said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found about 4:15 p.m. about 250 yards off County Road 200 South near County Road 825 West, which is about a mile east of Lapel.

Authorities were trying to identify the bodies, which had been along the fence row “for several weeks,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said he could not discuss whether there was any trauma to the bodies.

The sheriff’s office expected to have more information later Thursday night.