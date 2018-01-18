Video: Indiana’s Most Wanted for January 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, 24-Hour News 8 highlights men and women they need your help bringing to justice.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

You can also call toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could could be eligible for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers Director Steve Dubois spoke with 24-Hour News 8 about credit card theft across central Indiana.

The families of 14-year-old Abby Williams and 13-year-old Libby German were interviewed recently about the case on ‘Megyn Kelly Today.’ They shared their stories and how the public can help. The girls’ bodies were found Feb. 14 just off the shore of Deer Creek in Carroll County.

And 24-Hour News 8’s Julian Grace looked into the murders of two Jordan’s Fish and Chicken employees a year ago. Detectives are still actively taking tips in the case.

