Warmer today and quiet

Starting off with temperatures in the lower teens but with the SW breeze upwards up 15 mph it adds a bit if bite to the air and makes it feel like it’s sub-zero this morning. A lot of sunshine around today with highs nearing the freezing mark. Lows tonight inching closer to normal bottoming out in the upper teens.

High pressure will be shift eastward but still gives us the dry and quiet weather to end off the work week. Winds will crank up a bit out of the south bringing in warmer air which will boost highs near 40. Sunshine will prevail through much of the day.

Saturday will start off will sun and clouds then thickening clouds as our next storm system approaches. Highs will top out in the lower 40s with clouds during the evening hours and sprinkles during the afternoon. Some fog could also develop as the snow pack melts because of the warmer temperatures. Sunday will be the warmest day we’ve seen in a while. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon and early Monday. Highs will hit during the morning hours then plummet throughout the day. The rain showers will transition to snow showers and will linger through the day on Tuesday. Highs will stay near normal for the beginning half of next week topping out on the lower to mid 30s.