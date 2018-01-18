Woman charged with theft of $50,000 from Whiteland Fire Department

WHITELAND, Ind. (Daily Journal) — The former bookkeeper for the Whiteland Fire Department was charged with theft, and an investigation showed that more than $50,000 was taken over about four years.

Divonna Hendrickson, 52, Franklin, was charged with five felony counts of theft.

Investigators found that since 2013, 68 checks from the fire department’s accounts had been written to Hendrickson and cashed, with $49,300 going into her personal bank account, according to court records.