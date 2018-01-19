20-year-old gets 6 years in prison after Twitter rant led to teen’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A murder charge was dismissed Friday as part of a plea deal for a 20-year-old who was accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old man in 2016, online court records show.

Devin Leggitt pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and carrying a handgun without a license in Marion Superior Court 1 on Friday in the case involving Jerrold Parker on Feb. 3, 2016. Parker was found in the back of a 1998 Oldsmobile, suffering from a gunshot wound, on Winterberry Circle at The Woods of Eagle Creek Apartments. He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Leggett was sentenced Friday to six years in prison and given credit for 232 days served.

Police believed it all stemmed from an argument on Twitter over a rap song and a comment about Leggett not being able to rap. That led to a fight among two groups.

One witness told police she heard at least 10 gunshots. She also told police someone recorded video of the fight and shooting. She said it was posted on Twitter, but was taken down after Parker died.